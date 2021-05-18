BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled "The Future of the Data Center Network in a Multi-Cloud World: New Research from EMA and Pluribus," featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, and Jay Gill, senior director of marketing at Pluribus Networks.
Digital enterprises are embracing hybrid multi-cloud architectures with private clouds as the anchor. Network innovation is an essential component of such an architecture. A majority of applications and workloads will continue to run in private cloud data centers for the foreseeable future, whether on-premises or in a colocation or hosted environment. In fact, 56% of enterprises intend to add new data center sites over the next two years. As enterprises continue to invest in private cloud infrastructure, they are rapidly modernizing their networks to support high application availability and agility, including significantly increased deployment of network virtualization and automation.
EMA and Pluribus Networks recently partnered on market research to understand how enterprises are modernizing their data center networks to support their multi-cloud strategies, with a particular focus on data center network fabrics and network automation.
During this webinar, McGillicuddy and Gill will discuss these new research findings, including:
- How enterprises are building network fabrics that enable greater agility and application availability across multiple data centers
- How network automation is playing a role in these new architectures
- How enterprises incorporate the public cloud into these architectures
- The challenges enterprises encounter when adopting these new technologies
The webinar is Tuesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/the-future-of-the-data-center-network-in-a-multi-cloud-world-pr
