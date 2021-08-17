ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, and Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic components, have collaborated to release the OrCAD® Capture Bundle, a special offer available only on digikey.com.
This new design bundle provides the tools, data, and models needed to ensure first pass design success including:
- OrCAD Capture, the industry-standard schematic design solution
- In-design ability to search and select parts from Digi-Key
- Searchable cloud library of schematic symbols connected to Digi-Key parametric data
- Integrated sourcing tools to procure parts quickly and easily from Digi-Key
- OrCAD e-Learning, including certification opportunities
This unique collaboration furthers both EMA's and Digi-Key's goal of increasing the efficiency of engineers by providing the tools they need to streamline the design process. Now, engineers can focus on design, eliminate tedious tasks, quickly innovate, and keep the design process moving forward, all within a single unified design environment.
"We have always been focused on improving the engineer's workflow and providing them access to the data they need as they are making important design decisions," said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA. "This announcement is an extension of our longstanding collaboration with Digi-key to enable engineers with best-in-class design methodologies and data."
With the current uncertainty in the global electronics supply chain, it is more critical than ever that engineers have access to the information they need to make informed part decisions. By connecting the vast Digi-Key database of part parametric information with the industry standard in PCB schematic design, engineers now have an integrated "supply chain ready" path to confidently create manufacturable designs quickly and accurately.
"Part availability and lead time are a huge concern for companies around the world," said Travis Foss, Product Manager, Semiconductors, at Digi-Key Electronics. "Enabling engineers to have a view into this data right at product conception gives design teams the foresight they need to make the right choices and go to production with confidence. Digi-Key is thrilled to be able to offer this unique solution."
The Digi-Key OrCAD Capture Bundle is available for purchase now worldwide. To learn more visit https://go.ema-eda.com/dk-orcad-capture-bundle.
About EMA Design Automation
EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a global Cadence Channel® Partner, serving all of North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, India, and South America. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD® and Dassault products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value-added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.
About Digi-Key
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
