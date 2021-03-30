ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems solutions, today announced it is expanding its operations in the United Kingdom with the addition of Parallel Systems to its sales channel. This announcement marks EMA's continued growth and commitment to bring leading-edge technology and first-class support to the worldwide EDA Market.
"We are happy to have Parallel Systems be a part of the EMA team," said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA Design Automation. "We are looking forward to this new chapter and the potential of this collaboration, and the positive impact it will have on the UK and IE engineering communities."
Parallel Systems has served as the Cadence channel partner for the United Kingdom and Ireland since 1997. This addition will allow them to leverage EMA's three decades worth of experience to further support the UK and IE engineering teams and expand their coverage. This collaboration combines EMA's commitment to quality and innovation with Parallel Systems' integration into the European market, allowing both entities to provide exceptional service to multi-national customers.
"We are excited to be a part of the EMA team and the possibilities this partnership will deliver," said Simon Wood, Managing Director from Parallel Systems. "EMA is a clear leader in the industry and combined with our experience, we are committed to provide local engineering communities with the first-class support and technology they have come to rely on. We're proud to be a part of the team."
To mark this new partnership, EMA is extending its OrCAD PCB software offer, giving engineers access to the professional grade tools they need from Cadence. To get the offer, visit go.ema-eda.com/OrCADOffersUK.
For more information about EMA, go to http://www.ema-eda.com or call toll free at 877.362.3321. To learn more about the Parallel Systems team, visit http://www.parallel-systems.co.uk.
About EMA Design Automation, Inc.
EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Channel Partner serving all of North America. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD® and Dassault products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value-added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.
About Parallel Systems UK
Parallel Systems was established in 1997 to be a focused Electronic Design Automation (EDA) distributor for the UK and Ireland. Parallel Systems delivers new-generation platforms of integrated design technologies and methodologies that help address all aspects of electronics design, including functional verification, digital IC design, custom IC design, PCB design, and design for manufacturing technologies. Parallel Systems is based in Bracknell, England. Visit Parallel Systems at http://www.parallel-systems.co.uk for more information.
