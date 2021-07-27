ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, will be expanding its operations to Central and South America with the addition of Anacom to its EMA Solutions Partner Program. This announcement marks the third global expansion this year and further solidifies EMA's commitment to expand its reach to provide leading-edge technology and first-class support to the worldwide EDA market.
"We are happy to be continuing our global expansion with the addition of the Anacom team," said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA Design Automation. "We are excited for the positive impact this collaboration will have on the Central and South American engineering communities."
This collaboration combines EMA's commitment to quality and innovation with Anacom's exceptional service to Latin America since 1988. Central and South American customers will benefit from the additional product offers and enhanced customer support from EMA and allow Anacom to bring the latest products, services, and software to the local engineering communities.
"We are excited to be joining EMA, who shares our commitment to helping customers thrive," said Carlos Lion, President of Anacom. "They are the perfect partner to grow our business and enhance our product offerings, enabling us to better serve our customers for generations to come."
For more information about EMA, go to http://www.ema-eda.com or call toll free at 877.362.3321. To learn more about the Anacom team go to http://www.anacom.com.br.
About EMA Design Automation, Inc.
EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Global Channel Partner serving North America, UK, Ireland, India, and South America. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD® and Dassault products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value-added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.
About Anacom Electronica Ltda.
Founded in 1988, Anacom Eletronica LTDA offers solutions to the Central and South American market for electronic development with a particular focus on the embedded systems market. Anacom solutions include embedded design services and embedded development tools such as compilers, in-circuit emulators, OSs and RTOSs, embedded boards, and UML tools. As a result of Anacom's skills in hardware design, OS customization, and embedded software development, coupled with 15 years of experience in various embedded market segments, the company's consulting and service department is ready to support customers with the best solutions for projects and training.
