Only 34% of survey respondents say their organization is fully successful with their network visibility architecture, however
BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new research report, titled "Network Visibility Architecture for the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Enterprise" based on criteria defined by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research, covering network management at EMA.
This new research explores how IT and security organizations use network visibility architectures to deliver network packets to critical performance and security analysis tools. In particular, the research examines how organizations need to evolve their network visibility architectures as they adopt hybrid, multi-cloud architectures.
Network traffic data is essential to IT and security operations. The data packets that traverse networks are the best source of truth about what is happening with digital infrastructure and services. With full access to packets crossing the wire, analysis tools can quickly detect and help remediate digital performance problems and security issues.
IT and security organizations use network visibility architectures to deliver this packet data to analysis tools. These architectures can span data centers, campus networks, and the public cloud, using a mix of hardware and software to mirror traffic from various points on the network, and then aggregate, modify, and filter any relevant data for delivery to analysis tools. The data is aggregated and delivered to tools by network packet brokers, available as both hardware and software, with varying levels of advanced features for packet manipulation and metadata generation.
Some of the key findings from the research include:
- Only 34% of organizations are fully successful with their network visibility architecture
- 46% of organizations say the migration of applications to the cloud has created blind spots on their networks
- 89% of organizations believe it is at least somewhat important to have an end-to-end visibility architecture that spans on-premises and cloud-based networks
- 88% of organizations believe visibility architectures can improve collaboration between network teams and security teams
The research definitively found that network visibility architecture is essential to any organization that relies on packet data for IT performance management and security analysis. As companies migrate applications and data to the cloud, a comprehensive visibility architecture will be essential to network and security operations.
"EMA's research has established that visibility architectures must extend into the public cloud. Hybrid, multi-cloud enterprises need an end-to-end approach to delivering packet data to their analysis solutions," said McGillicuddy.
If enterprises follow the example of the most successful users of visibility architectures in this research, they can expect to improve overall IT and security team productivity, reduce security risk, and strengthen overall IT operations.
This independent WAN transformation research report was sponsored by Gigamon and Keysight.
A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Visibility Architecture for the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Enterprise."
Highlights from the report will be revealed during the free July 12 webinar, "Network Visibility Architecture for the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Enterprise."
