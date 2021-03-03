BOULDER, Colo., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Responding to the Pandemic: Information Security and Technology Trends," based on the new research report authored by Christopher Steffen, research director at EMA and CISSP, CISA.
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed nearly every aspect of life: the ways people shop, eat, and conduct business. Those with technology-related jobs have shifted from a 9-5 office environment to working remotely. The changes may very well be permanent. With these changes come new challenges for business leaders trying to keep their businesses afloat.
With medical advances and loosening restrictions in the new year, business leaders and the vendors that support them are trying to understand how the changes will impact their enterprises. The answers will impact every facet of their business, from security and cloud computing to commercial real estate and regulatory compliance. The answers will be different for every business in every vertical.
This new research attempts to shed light on some of these changes, and the short-term and long-term impacts they will have on business. The business landscape will be in a constant state of flux for the next several quarters while businesses try to proactively plan for normal business operations. Government regulations may restrict in-person commerce and prolong remote working requirements, while some locations gradually return to pre-pandemic working conditions.
It is not all dire: businesses that prepared for the pandemic or were agile and flexible with their business model prospered during the pandemic, and nearly all businesses EMA polled believed they would have (and were planning on) growth in coming quarters.
During this webinar, Steffen will discuss some of the results of this research, including:
- How business approach and prioritize security
- Trends in spending and technologies
- How vendors are adjusting their offerings to handle these evolving markets and threats
This independent research was sponsored by Gigamon.
The webinar is Tuesday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/responding-to-the-pandemic-info-sec-and-techn-trends-webinar-pr
