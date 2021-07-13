BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise," featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home was a perk for employees. During the pandemic, it became essential to business continuity. New EMA research reveals how IT organizations are evolving network infrastructures and operations to support a work-from-anywhere enterprise, where end users can be productive at home, in the corporate office, or anywhere else.
During this webinar, McGillicuddy will share insights from the new research report "Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise," based on one-on-one interviews and an online survey of more than 300 IT professionals. Topics will cover:
- How network teams are modifying their network monitoring and troubleshooting tools to support end users who work from home. Ninety-six percent of IT organizations have allocated budget for this task.
- Why 75% of network teams are installing network hardware in the home offices of some end users.
- Why 61% of network teams are increasing their investments in local area network infrastructures despite the surge in WFH.
- Why 59% of network teams are increasing their investments in software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) for connecting corporate sites.
This independent research was sponsored by Cisco, NetBeez, Nuage Networks, and Riverbed.
The webinar is Tuesday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/post-pandemic-networking-webinar-pr
