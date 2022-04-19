Event will focus on how to design and implement a foundational CIAM solution that consistently achieves business goals for consumer engagements
BOULDER, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Responsible CIAM: Architecting High Security and Flexibility in Consumer Engagements" featuring Steve Brasen, research director of endpoint and identity management at EMA, and Bob Bentley, director of product marketing at WSO2.
CIAM practices and solutions govern the processes for onboarding, authenticating, and collecting information from customers and other public uses of business IT services. Unfortunately, commonly adopted approaches to CIAM are not right-sized to achieve existing business requirements for security and improving consumer experiences or to scale with businesses to adapt to changing conditions.
To be effective, CIAM solutions must be strategically architected to cost-effectively address key business requirements and easily expand to address future growth while effectively attracting and retaining consumer audiences.
During this webinar, Brasen and Bentley will provide actionable guidance on the best CIAM approaches to introduce, including:
- Achieving security assurance without inhibiting consumer experiences
- Adopting solutions that are the right size for your business today but will easily scale to grow with your business tomorrow
- Choosing a CIAM deployment model (i.e., on-premises, cloud, or hybrid) that best meets organizational requirements
- Customizing CIAM implementations without introducing unmanageable complexities
- Orchestrating consumer-facing services that will increase online traffic, registrations, customer retention, sales conversion rates, and overall customer satisfaction
The webinar is Tuesday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/responsible-ciam-pr
