BOULDER, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "AI Service Automation: ITSM and ITOps Convergence," based on the new research report authored by Valerie O'Connell, research director of digital service execution at EMA.
The verdict is clear: AI-powered automation universally improves the speed and effectiveness of IT service to the enterprise. What is becoming less clear is where the lines between ITSM and IT operations management are drawn when the one-two punch of AI/ML and automation blurs the boundaries between functional domains.
This research webinar will examine practical considerations and best practices since game-changing disciplines, like DevOps and SRE, require new levels of interaction and automation.
During this webinar, O'Connell will discuss some of the results of this research, including:
- IT is still largely seen as an enabler of the business, but for the 17% that see the two as equal, the benefits are clear: 35% are moving quickly in that direction
- Part global crisis and part accelerated digital transformation, 51% of organizations made significant technical innovation and organizational changes in the past two years
- How organizations define an IT service
- AIOps: automation and AI solution must-haves
- Reasons organizations select or reject SaaS management solutions
- How ITSM and ITOps interact
- The competitive implications of AI-enabled cross-functional automation and processes as practiced today and as planned for the near future
The webinar is Wednesday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/ai-service-automation-webinar-pr
