BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "AI(work)Ops: A Research View of AIOps Implementations," based on the new research report authored by Valerie O'Connell, research director of digital service execution at EMA.
Although artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) is still relatively new to IT (more than 60% of the implementations are less than two years in), there are big wins to be had—both quantifiable and qualitative. In fact, AIOps has a very high success rate (95%) and almost universally pays for itself.
This new research from EMA examines the characteristics that are common to the 21% who rate the impact of AIOps on the IT/business relationship as "transformational."
During this webinar, O'Connell will discuss some of the results of this research, including:
- AIOps, automation, and digital transformation
- Key capabilities
- Indicators and metrics of success
- Organizational drivers and priorities
- Challenges and demonstrated benefits
- Budgets, buyers, and preferences
- Platform considerations
- Success factors
The webinar is Tuesday, May 18 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/a-research-view-of-aiops-implementations-pr
