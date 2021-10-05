BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled "Why Observability is Key to Solving Business and Operational Challenges" featuring Torsten Volk, managing research director of hybrid cloud, software defined infrastructure, and machine learning at EMA, and Gagan Singh, vice president of product marketing at Elastic.
Modern applications based on microservices often run in a distributed environment across thousands of servers, VMs, containers, and serverless functions in data centers, public clouds, and at the edge. Operations and development teams have to process massive amounts of data to solve issues and determine root cause before they impact customer experience and revenue.
Observability is the key to solving these business and operational challenges and is fast becoming one of the strategic imperatives for organizations.
During this webinar, Volk and Singh will discuss why observability is so critical, as well as examine:
- Understanding the top challenges faced by DevOps and SRE teams
- Building observability strategy to address these challenges
- Achieving instant visibility across cloud native and hybrid environments including Kubernetes
- Analyzing and exploring logs, metrics, and traces for operational insights
- Using machine learning-driven insights for faster root cause analysis
- Enabling developers to continuously optimize end-to-end application performance
- Connecting operational and business KPIs to deliver positive customer experiences
- Leveraging the benefits of an open observability solution to instrument your environment without increasing operational costs
The webinar will conclude with a discussion of real-life scenarios and how the EMA Top 3 award-winning Elastic Observability solution can help developers and SREs in their observability journey.
The webinar is Thursday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/why-observability-is-key-webinar-pr
