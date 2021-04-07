BOULDER, Colo., Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled "Solving the Asset Management Challenge for Cybersecurity (It's About Time)," featuring Chris Steffen, research director covering security and risk management at EMA, and Nathan Burke, chief marketing officer at Axonius.
During this webinar, Steffen and Burke will discuss why solving asset management for cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important, and explain why something so fundamental has quickly risen to the top of CISOs priority lists.
Attendees will learn how getting the fundamentals right enables organizations to build predictable, scalable, and efficient security programs, as well as get insights into:
- The Asset Management Mandate - why different security frameworks and regulations consider asset management foundational for cybersecurity
- The Asset Management Challenge - why asset management is still a challenge in 2021, and why it is becoming increasingly difficult and important
- Asset-Related Cybersecurity Use Cases - how everything done in security relies on an accurate knowledge of devices, users, cloud services, and the controls that are expected to be in place
Steffen and Burke will conclude the event by outlining one approach to solving asset management for cybersecurity and providing additional resources to get started.
The webinar is Tuesday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/solving-the-asset-management-challenge-for-cybersecurity-webinar-pr
