BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM): Creating Positive User Experiences While Boosting Security Effectiveness" featuring Steve Brasen, research director of endpoint and identity management at EMA.
Modern business success, by any measure, is reliant on digital engagements with consumer audiences to support sales, marketing, and data collection processes. However, services supporting consumer interactions must be secured to prevent their inappropriate use and to meet regulatory compliance requirements. Unfortunately, achieving security goals while delivering positive consumer experiences during digital engagements can be very difficult to achieve. In response, a number of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) processes and technologies have evolved to effectively govern the execution of processes for enabling consumer access to digital resources while ensuring security and compliance requirements are responsibly met.
To help organizations identify optimal solutions and best practices in support of CIAM objectives, EMA conducted survey-based research of organizations actively employing CIAM solutions. During this webinar, Brasen will reveal key findings from this research, including:
- The types of adopted CIAM architectures and their effectiveness in supporting online hosted services
- How to meet specific regulatory compliance initiatives with CIAM deployments
- Identifying the primary challenges and security risks posed by CIAM implementations
- Orchestrating effective processes for onboarding consumers and performing progressive profiling
- Key methods for reducing time and efforts required for CIAM administration
- How to improve consumer traffic to online services and increase sales conversion rates
This independent CIAM research report was sponsored by Broadcom and IBM.
The webinar is Tuesday, July 13 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/consumer-identity-and-access-management-research-webinar-pr
