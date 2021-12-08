SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emagia is pleased to announce the recognition of its Founder & CEO Veena Gundavelli as a Top 50 Artificial Intelligence CEO for 2021 by Technology Innovators magazine.
Technology Innovators is a new-age knowledge sharing platform that acts as a connecting link between technology vendors and buyers worldwide. Serving more than five million readers across the world, the magazine highlights companies and CEOs that push the technological boundaries across industries. The Top 50 Artificial Intelligence CEOs of 2021 list recognizes leadership in the implementation of AI to drive exponential efficiency and enhance decision-making through new products.
"It's a great honor to be recognized as a Top 50 AI CEO. AI is the future of all software and I am very thankful to our exceptional teams that keep coming up with AI-powered innovations such as Gia –Digital Finance Assistant, and Gia Docs – Cognitive Document Processing," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of Emagia. "AI is transforming every enterprise process, and Emagia is at the helm of this transformation. From automating repetitive tasks to augmenting workforce with digital assistants, Emagia has been at the forefront of using the latest digital technologies to empower businesses achieve world-class performance in credit, collections, deductions and cash application," Veena added.
The recognition adds to a string of awards and accolades received by the company in the past, including Top 20 Accounts Receivable Solution Providers 2020, Leader in IDC's Marketscape for Enterprise Accounts Receivable Automation Applications, Top 10 Fintech Solution Providers, Finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year, to name a few. Many leading analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, have recognized Emagia as the leader in the Receivables Automation space.
"Finding purpose in life is the key to happiness. As a woman entrepreneur, I strongly support diversity, inclusion and reducing gender gap. I actively encourage women to take on leadership roles and support flexible work programs for women with young children to strike work-life balance," observes Veena. Veena stresses social responsibility and believes in giving back to society. Through TAlScouts, Veena actively runs and supports a social innovation program for youth, encouraging them to come up sustainable solutions to solve pressing global issues using the latest digital platforms.
About Emagia
Emagia is a leading provider of AI-powered Digital Order-to-Cash Management (OTC) Platform that brings the combined power of Automation, Analytics, and AI to the Accounts Receivables. Emagia offers a cloud-based, AI-powered fintech platform for receivables and treasury aimed at modernizing global finance operations for the digital age. For over a decade, Emagia has delivered highly innovative and award-winning SaaS-based order-to-cash automation platforms for global finance, F&A shared services and BPO organizations.
