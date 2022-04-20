Emagia gets recognition for its bold AI innovations in digital finance related to invoice-to-cash operations.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emagia, a leading provider of AI-powered Receivables solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash (I2C) Applications.
Gartner states that integrated I2C solutions have become a key requirement for most finance organizations, projecting that the market for integrated I2C solutions will reach $3 billion by 2024.
"At Emagia, we stay true to our vision in bringing breakthrough I2C innovations to bold finance leaders focused on modernizing their businesses with digital world-class finance operations," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of Emagia." "We believe, this recognition from Gartner is a clear testament for our track record of highly transformative innovations such as the world's best AI-powered I2C digital workforce Gia and AI-powered I2C automation platform delivering exponential advantage in I2C efficiency, effectiveness and cash flow improvements."
According to Gartner, "Integrated Invoice-to-Cash (I2C) applications use a single platform with automation and predictive capabilities to drive cash flow, improve collections and enhance the customer experience."
Gartner further says, "The pandemic has accelerated the demand for I2C applications, as organizations are urgently optimizing their internal processes to enable faster cash collections."
Emagia's AI-powered Enterprise Receivables Management System is a cloud platform for mid-size to large, global companies and their shared services. Emagia transforms the Invoice-to-Cash process by leveraging Automation, Analytics and AI to next generation hyper efficient digital receivables process. Emagia's I2C platform includes digital credit, digital invoicing, digital payments, digital collections, digital cash flow forecasting, digital deductions, digital cash application, customer EIPP portal , digital assistant Gia with over 6 personas, digital document data extraction, digital data lake with deep and advanced digital I2C analytics.
Emagia has over 15 years of proven track record of delivering world-class performance in order-to-cash operations for global businesses and has processed over $850B in receivables, in over 90 countries, in more than 25 languages, connecting a network of over 170 banks, with over 120 financial systems, and processing global payments in over 135 currencies.
To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, click here.
Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Nisha Bhandare, Mark D. McDonald, Tamara Shipley, April 6, 2022.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Emagia
Emagia is a leading provider of AI-powered Order-to-Cash (O2C) automation platform that modernizes finance operations for midsize to large global businesses. Many global businesses and shared service centers use Emagia's Enterprise Receivables Management System to transform to digital world-class operations in credit, invoicing and payments, receivables, collections, deductions, cash application and cash forecasting. Emagia solutions improve their customers DSO, cash flow, credit risk, operational cost, compliance and profitability.
