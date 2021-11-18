NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, email has shown to return $42 per $1 invested, making it one of the most effective digital marketing mediums. As global email marketing's market value was $7.5 billion in 2020, and is set to reach $17.9 by 2027, businesses are looking to optimize their email campaigns to capitalize on the growing opportunities.
DesignRush leveraged its network for insights on the best tips to optimize email marketing performance.
1. RESENDING TO IMPROVE ENGAGEMENT
According to Renita Williams, CEO of The Marketing Pug, resending an email can increase open rates.
"Don't be afraid to send the same email twice," said Williams. "If you're experiencing low open rates, one of the easiest things to do is to send the email again with a different (and hopefully better) subject line. The key here is segmentation. Make sure you're only sending to people that didn't open your last email." - Renita Williams, CEO of The Marketing Plug
2. TESTING THE FOUR KEY ELEMENTS
Digital Marketing Manager at Think Orion, Affan Vohra, named their four focal areas for better performance.
"We focus on four main elements: Ui, inboxing, subject lines, and clickthrough rate (CTR) of the email itself," said Vohra. "We are constantly optimizing these four elements as that will get us the best results for our clients. With the advent of the dark theme, we now need to be careful with the colors we chose in our email campaigns. The rest are all industry best practices."
3. SUBJECT LINES CAN MAKE OR BREAK THE OPEN RATES
According to Emily Lenning, CEO of Blossom Marketing, a witty and relevant subject line lures into the real point of an email.
"They say that first impressions are everything, right?" said Lenning. "That's why your subject line should entice your customers to open and learn more. Having a sale? Make a catchy line about the sale - puns are king! The next impression is even more important. Are you grabbing their attention to click? Does your email get straight to the point?" Emily Lenning, CEO of Blossom Marketing
4. TOO MANY VISUALS CAN BURY IMPORTANT CONTENT BELOW THE FOLD
Creative Director at KARMA jack, Jono Diener, warns that visuals, if used poorly, can push the key information and call to action below the fold - i.e. the focal area of an email campaign.
"We've seen time and time again that companies accidentally bury their most important content with flashy graphics or walls of text. Get to the point, have a clear CTA, and remind people WHY they follow you. Give them a reason to click." - Jono Diener. KARMA jack Creative Director
