NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMAM announces support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of cloud media workflows.
AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to set up creative studios in hours instead of weeks, to a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud, including AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, and Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS). AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.
Spectrum Reach needed a platform to link Adobe Creative Cloud editing workflows between 200 remote locations across the US. An eMAM system was deployed, with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) providing infrastructure, and AWS Elemental MediaConvert providing media processing. AWS Identify and Access Management (IAM) policies and AWS security safeguards allowed secure access to all the users. The eMAM system managed access and processing of original, mezzanine-edit, and low-resolution proxy video versions from both a web browser and integrated extension panels inside Spectrum's preferred Adobe Creative Cloud applications.
The eMAM media asset management system provides a digital library for users to collaboratively produce, share, distribute and manage media from a web interface or integrated extension panels inside Adobe Creative Cloud applications. With over 90 integrated technology partners, extensively configurable XML and system settings, and APIs, organizations can set up streamlined workflow processes for their users. eMAM provides predefined packages automatically as AWS cloud formation templates or installed as Windows Server components in AWS or hybrid infrastructure, with options to scale as needed.
eMAM integrates a variety of AWS services for customers in media and entertainment, and other industries. AWS Elemental MediaConvert is a file-based video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features. Amazon Rekognition makes it easy to add image and video analysis to your applications using proven, highly scalable, deep learning technology that requires no machine learning expertise to use. With Amazon Rekognition, you can identify objects, people, text, scenes, and activities in images and videos, as well as detect any inappropriate content. Amazon Transcribe uses a deep learning process called automatic speech recognition (ASR) to convert speech to text quickly and accurately. AWS CloudFormation gives you an easy way to model a collection of related AWS and third-party resources, provision them quickly and consistently, and manage them throughout their lifecycles, by treating infrastructure as code. All of these AWS features are integrated within eMAM's system.
"Working with AWS, we can provide organizations the power to build powerful and scalable solutions to meet their needs. AWS Marketplace makes it even easier and faster," commented David Miller, EMAM President.
eMAM can be ordered directly in AWS Marketplace as Software as a Service (SaaS) as a managed system including all AWS storage and services: the eMAM Cloud Preserve Service offers an intelligent AI tagged archive and sharing system for $479 monthly, while the eMAM Cloud Create Service also offers production asset management for $1399 monthly. Also available in AWS Marketplace is eMAM's Platform as a Service (PaaS)/Server/AMI system with customers using their own AWS storage and services: the eMAM Cloud Archive Platform offers archive and sharing for $0.55 hourly, while the eMAM Cloud Production Platform also offers production asset management for $1.50 hourly. Term discounts are available for all packages. Custom packages, including hybrid deployment options, and information on qualified service providers at emamcloud.com and emamsolutions.com.
About EMAM
Empress Media Asset Management, LLC was launched in 2006. All assets and liabilities, including the eMAM system, were transferred to EMAM, Inc. in 2019. EMAM, Inc. is a closely held Delaware C corporation. Its Indian partner, Empress Cybernetics Systems PVT dba Empress Infotech, has been providing staff for the development, support, and implementation of the eMAM system since its founding in 2008.
The eMAM product line (eMAM Vault, eMAM Publish, eMAM Workgroup, eMAM Enterprise, eMAM Cloud Service, and eMAM Cloud Platform) meets the media asset management and workflow management needs of broadcast, media, government, and corporate organizations in local, hybrid, and cloud environments worldwide.
Media Contact
John Bond, EMAM, Inc, 8888083856, jbond@emamsolutions.com
SOURCE EMAM, Inc