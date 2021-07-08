BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new webinar from eMarketer and BlueConic will address one of the greatest challenges facing marketers and advertisers today – how to reach consumers in the wake of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. The webinar, "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis," will take place on July 15 at 2pm ET and is free to attend.
Who: Nicole Perrin, eMarketer Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence will be joined by Sam Ngo, Director of Product Marketing at BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP).
What: Perrin and Ngo will discuss their perspective on the latest privacy developments and share best practices for marketers and advertisers who want to learn how to understand and reach their audience.
When: Thursday July 15, 2021, 2pm ET
Why Attend: Identifying and reaching the right audiences is critical for marketers and advertisers. While digital media has provided unprecedented levels of addressability, new challenges threaten the performance of future campaigns, including consumer privacy and data protection regulations, changes like Apple's AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework, and the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies. This webinar will help marketers and advertisers understand how these changes will impact their use of data and provide strategies for improving the effectiveness of their ad targeting efforts going forward.
Attendees will learn:
- What types of data advertisers, publishers, and their partners use to facilitate targeting
- How current ways of doing business will be affected by changes imposed by walled gardens, like the ATT framework, and the eventual death of third-party cookies
- Best practices for advertisers and the rest of the ecosystem to confront both new and longstanding challenges in ad targeting
- How to use first-party data to adjust advertising and marketing strategies starting now
Where: The webinar is free to attend by registering here.
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth.
