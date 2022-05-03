NYC area IG expert explains how to reduce costs with affordable information governance and records management—in a new article and website from eMazzanti Technologies
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area information governance expert and MSP promotes scalable, secure, and affordable information governance in a new article on the eGovernance.com website. The informative article first introduces eGovernance.com solutions, managed by the information governance experts at eMazzanti Technologies.
The author then explains how to reduce costs, including reduced eDiscovery costs, reduced risk of data breach, and increased productivity when employees quickly find needed data. He then discusses affordable data and records management via data tagging and rapid search. He concludes by advocating the efficient eDiscovery platform from eGovernance® and cost-effective digital compliance management.
"Data must be high quality, organized and secure to deliver value," related Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance. "eGovernance® provides cloud-based scalable, secure, and affordable information governance solutions designed to work within budgets while enhancing business strategy."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Achieve Scalable, Secure and Affordable Information Governance."
Reduce Costs with Affordable Information Governance
"A data breach poisons reputation and piles up recovery costs. And mismanaged information adds risk in an age governed by privacy regulation. Information governance supplies the controls, access, and protections required, now at a cost most businesses can afford."
Efficient eDiscovery
"The cloud-based data indexing and eDiscovery platform from eGovernance® simplifies the eDiscovery process. Its rich eDiscovery tools greatly aid in the distribution and collection of relevant data to improve the speed and efficiency of requests across multiple disparate systems and Office 365 licensing levels. eDiscovery teams work faster with reduced discovery overhead."
Cost-Effective Digital Compliance Management
"Regulatory compliance has become a fact of business life, as inevitable as taxes. eGovernance® Compliance solutions reduce compliance monitoring time and effort and enable internal investigations with no outsourcing. They deliver data visibility, both on-premises and in the cloud, through a single console."
Multi-layered Data Security Strategies
"The perfect storm of cloud migration, increasing cyber-attacks, and remote work security challenges have left data more at risk than ever. Thus, data security forms a necessary and increasingly outsourced piece of an overall information governance strategy."
eGovernance® Affordable Information Governance Cloud Solutions
Successful businesses strive to increase data security and compliance while tapping into the benefits of big data to drive innovation. eGovernance® provides the tools to do that efficiently and economically. With cloud-based archiving and eDiscovery solutions, comprehensive data security and compliance monitoring, organizations choose the options to meet their requirements.
