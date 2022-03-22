HOBOKEN, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed IT service provider (MSP), IT consultant, and cloud services company, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eMazzanti Technologies to its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list.
This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more.
Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.
eMazzanti's High Levels of Training and Certification
eMazzanti Technologies knows its customers depend on their training and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, the company maintains consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieves the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.
"Our customers around the world deserve world-class IT services," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Tech Elite status ensures that they get technicians with the highest levels of technical knowledge and certifications."
Tech Elite 250 Qualifications
To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation. We're proud to honor them in this manner."
Tech Elite Managed IT Services
eMazzanti Technologies holds high level certifications with Microsoft, HP Enterprise, and WatchGuard Technologies, among others. Notably, the company was recently ranked as the #1 NYC Managed Service Provider by Clutch, a Washington, D.C. based ratings and review platform.
CRN also recently named eMazzanti Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. This is the fourth year the company has been named to that list. Business leaders interested in learning more about eMazzanti's award-winning retail IT services, legal IT services, and municipal IT infrastructure should contact the company.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
