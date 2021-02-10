MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For nearly twenty years, EMC has helped Fortune 1000 customers save money and energy by providing turnkey lighting solutions. Now the company is pleased to help them create smarter, safer buildings by introducing a new IoT Solutions Business Unit headed by General Manager Aakash Chandarana. The business unit will play a critical role in rapidly shaping EMC's product development and delivery capabilities in the areas of wireless communications, building data management and multi-location system monitoring.
"Just as our customers sought to transform outdated lighting with energy efficient LED solutions, they once again look to leverage this existing building infrastructure," said Chandarana. "They now have the opportunity to generate data from their building operations and use it to lower energy consumption, reduce costs and optimize health and safety in new, unprecedented ways."
As general manager of the IoT Solutions Business Unit, Chandarana, will expand EMC's efforts to develop and manage innovative new products, services and offerings. He previously managed EMC's Advanced Development team, the group responsible for developing EMC's intelligent building program and rapid launch of UV-C disinfectant products including the EMC tergoUV™-Cabinet.
Prior to joining EMC in 2019, Chandarana was vice president of Commercial and Industrial Customer Solutions for Xcel Energy. In this role he was responsible for developing, implementing and managing products and services, including energy efficiency initiatives for medium to large business customers.
"In a short amount of time Aakash and his team positioned EMC to serve customers who've added safety, healthy wellbeing and productivity to their lighting and controls project objectives," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson. "Aakash's business unit, along with the recent acquisition of L70 Technologies means EMC is uniquely positioned with the full solution—products and services—that help our retail, industrial and commercial customers achieve their IoT goals."
EMC provides best-in-class LED lighting + technology solutions and services to a broad range of multinational retail, commercial, industrial and specialized customers. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of lighting upgrade and controls projects, saving clients across industries billions in kilowatt-hours of energy.
