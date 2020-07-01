CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EME Safety is excited to announce the launch of their new online training program, entitled "5G Safety in the City." This training is meant for employees who need to work around these new RF emitters and is applicable to every municipality dealing with wireless emitters on their structures. Employees will be able to rapidly learn the important basics of FCC RF safety regulations and apply them to their duties with this new online training tool. With the deployment of hundreds of thousands of new 5G sites across North America, it is imperative that municipalities provide safety training to their affected employees. This training was designed to educate employees without technical background about this new use of RF energy.
EME Safety believes this new training will provide effective education that helps solve municipal safety issues that untrained employees present.
The training covers safety basics such as what is RF, how do I control my exposures and what should I do in emergency situations? It provides critical information that a novice should learn to be able to continue to maintain assets while working in these new RF environments. Certificates are provided to persons who successfully complete the training.
"We developed this with municipalities after many on-site training presentations. With the need to social distance while still maintaining infrastructure in our cities, this training offers the best compromise for cities to move forward safely" said Robert Johnson, CEO.
Municipalities can evaluate the training at no charge by contacting EME Safety directly at the contact address below.
About EME SAFETY, LLC
EME Safety, LLC is a small, veteran-owned business that is dedicated to electromagnetic safety training and surveys. Staff are actively engaged in standards and industrial hygiene associations to provide timely and accurate information for their clients.
Media Contact:
Robert Johnson
CEO
242786@email4pr.com
(480) 401-7234
https://emesafety.com/municipalities-and-5g