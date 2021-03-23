SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMedApps announced the addition of a new dashboard featuring COVID-19 immunization and test results for their Community Health Cloud solution. Community Health Cloud offers a consolidated, community-based patient record for physicians and care management teams to coordinate care across organizations and consolidate medical history. The new COVID-19 status updates include immunization and test results on an easily accessible dashboard for both community care providers and patients.
Patients may use the dashboard as a 'Health Passport' to provide proof of vaccination or negative test results regardless of where the patient received the vaccination or test. This insight into immunizations and test results performed at other facilities will also fill in critical data gaps for care teams, particularly for vulnerable patients.
"Due to availability issues, patients are seeking COVID-19 tests and vaccines from a wide variety of sources resulting in critical gaps in patient records that impact both care teams and patients." said Vik Sheshadri, VP of Product Development at eMedApps. "Our Community Health Cloud solution provides a comprehensive patient record that includes immunization and test results from all connected sources."
Facilities that implement Community Health Cloud give both providers and patients the access they need for up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination and test results, as well as a consolidated view of their health history. Because when the patient is at the center of their care, it benefits their entire care team. ###
About eMedApps
eMedApps delivers patient-centric and vendor neutral integration, interface, and business continuity solutions to healthcare delivery organizations across the U.S., enabling improved quality of care, increased EHR efficiency, and interoperability within and across the connected enterprise. With an ONC ACB Certified Interface Engine and extensive industry expertise, eMedApps' Community Health Cloud is compatible with all major EHR vendors. eMedApps is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with offices in San Diego, and Houston.
