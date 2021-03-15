HUNTINGTON N.Y., Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerald Brand and Oliver Inc. will work together to expand Tree-Free™ packaging options to brands across the country. With Emerald's innovative technology and Oliver's creative packaging solutions, this partnership will build mainstream Tree-Free™ packaging options for brands across these regions.
"As we partner with more qualified, strategic converters that understand our mission in delivering a Tree-Free experience to brands across the U.S., education will continue to be at the forefront of our mission. Brands across all silos including beauty, cosmetics, fashion, and pharmaceuticals are looking for innovative ways to create healthier and more sustainable experiences for their customers and our technology allows them to do just that," states RJ Bianculli, Managing Director at Emerald Brand.
Emerald Brand and Oliver Inc. are companies that pride themselves on creativity and reliability. Since 1997 Emerald Brand has been bringing sustainable disposable options to businesses nationally. More recently, Emerald has transitioned its innovative material technology into the consumer packaging space. Oliver Inc. has been specializing in custom packaging for over 250 years. From folding cartons to intricate specialty packaging, Oliver is known for its reliable, state of the art, packaging solutions.
"We are very proud of the strategic relationship we have with Emerald Brand to use their proven line of tree-free paperboard. While many companies specify recycled and post-consumer waste content paperboard, we have identified a growing list of brands looking for alternatives to wood fiber-based SBS. Together with Emerald, we provide customers with a reliable and consistent supply chain of this SBS alternative," says Doug Doroh, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Oliver, Inc.
About Emerald Brand: Innovators in material technology since 1997, Emerald Brand is committed to aiding the end of deforestation and the plastic crisis. Emerald's innovations in Tree-Free™ technology and petroleum-free plastics are revolutionizing packaging and disposables worldwide. Emerald's growing portfolio offers over 300 finished products as well as sustainable options brands can use to take their products to the next level.
About Oliver Inc: Oliver Inc. is a leading provider of highly customized, quick-turnaround, packaging and marketing collateral solutions. Known for its white-glove approach to customer service, the company provides a turnkey platform from design to fulfillment, simplifying complex requirements with consistent on-time, on-budget, ultra-high-quality products, and services.
