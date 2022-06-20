eMerchant, Inc., the Orange County, CA based provider of merchant and gateway services, announced the expansion of its relationship with Custom Comfort Mattress in Irvine, CA
IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMerchant, Inc., the Orange County, CA based provider of merchant and gateway services, announced the expansion of its relationship with Custom Comfort Mattress in Irvine, CA. The Custom Comfort Mattress Irvine store opening represents its eighth location in Southern California.
eMerchant is headquartered in Irvine CA and we are known nationwide for our low rates and "white glove" concierge service. Since 2002, we have serviced retailers and e-commerce websites as a premier authority in the industry.
Gary and Mel Trudell, brothers and co-owners of Custom Comfort Mattress, have been a valued customer to eMerchant for many years. Gary Trudell states, "Having a team of experts for merchant and gateway services, is extremely important to our growth. We rely on eMerchant and they always deliver."
Bill Dumont, CEO of eMerchant states, "We are honored to be able to provide our services to Custom Comfort Mattress, such a high quality and professional organization." eMerchant treats their customers like family, and the expertise and experience of the eMerchant team is invaluable to its growing customer base.
About Custom Comfort Mattress
Founded in 1989, Custom Comfort Mattress is infamous for its handcrafted manufacturing in the USA using all natural materials. Their customizable, skillfully designed mattresses set the company apart from its competition. Custom Comfort Mattress' eight locations serves homeowners across Southern California. Visit http://www.customcomfortmattress.com for more information.
About eMerchant, Inc.
eMerchant, Inc. (http://www.eMerchant.com) is a premier Merchant Account and Gateway Provider offering payment acceptance and payment gateway solutions to businesses throughout the United States and Canada. Since 2002, eMerchant has been a trusted source for online merchants and retailers across many industries. eMerchant specializes in brand name retailers and e-commerce transactions providing services for some of the Internet's most successful websites. Our vast array of financial and banking partners combined with our payment processing technology allows us to tailor our solutions to match the individual needs of our customers. Headquartered in Southern California and founded by industry expert, Bill Dumont, eMerchant is committed to its two core values that permeate its every move: Integrity and Long-term Relationships. Contact eMerchant, Inc. at 866-979-0260, email talk@eMerchant.com or visit http://www.eMerchant.com for more information.
