DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking and Payments Drive New Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking Drives New Business Models identifies the technical and regulatory issues that continue to be challenges to lift-off for the European Union's open banking vision and contrasts that situation with the structures that have driven a surge in the availability of cloud platforms that utilize APIs to enable similar services, such as payments.
In a past report we identified the game-changing value proposition associated with internet-based application programming interfaces. This report identifies why the implementation of APIs has failed to help the EU Open Banking initiative gain liftoff even as these APIs have created a surge in the number of cloud-based platforms recently announced, commented the author of the report.
Highlights of the Research Report
- Identifies six API deployment strategies, including recent platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business models
- Identifies the issues that have delayed, and will continue to delay, broad adoption of the EU Open Banking initiative
- Identifies APIs currently available from major U.S. banks as a contrast to the APIs mandated under PSD2
- Discusses the new cloud-based platform products and services released by Visa and Mastercard that support and challenge the E.U. initiatives
- Indicates the capabilities needed to deploy a platform-as-a-service solution, which also suggests areas of the PSD2 initiative that need to be strengthened
- Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven open banking and payments innovation within the European Union
- Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven open banking and payments innovation within the U.S. market
Companies Mentioned
- Bank of America
- The Berlin Group
- Citibank
- Citizens Bank
- European Banking Authority
- Fidor
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Mastercard
- Railsbank
- solarisBank
- Visa
- Vyze
- Wells Fargo
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction
New API-Driven Business Models Take Hold
- API Strategies from Core IT to Open Banking
- New Business Models
- New Initiatives Have a Broad Vision of PaaS
Strategic Implications for Payments and Open Banking
- PSD2 and Open Banking Update: A Shifting Field of Play
- Obstacles to PSD2 Implementation
- Can Standardized PSD2 APIs Address the Ever-Expanding Range of Needs?
- Updated Outlook for the E.U.
- Updated Outlook for the U.S. Market
Conclusions
List of Figures
Figure 1: Evolution of API strategies in payments and banking
Figure 2: In the U.S., APIs lean toward corporate usage
Figure 3: Platform-as-a service business models are becoming common in banking and payments
Figure 4: Vision of comprehensive platform-as-a-service capabilities
Figure 5: Visa and Mastercard use APIs to create comprehensive new platform-based services
Figure 6: E.U. open banking relies upon government-regulated infrastructure
Figure 7: E.U. open banking's implementation readiness varies
Figure 8: Required functions under PSD2 as presented by the Berlin Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae03ko
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716