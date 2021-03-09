BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emergency Reporting, the leading provider of Fire & EMS records management software headquartered in Bellingham, WA, has launched a new website for its Rover notification and alerting app at RoverAlert.com.
Rover, acquired by Emergency Reporting in 2020, is a cloud-based notification and response platform that provides critical two-way communication between dispatchers and first responders. When an incident occurs, Rover's CAD-to-mobile technology instantly relays the call to responders' mobile devices, shaving seconds off their reply. Responders can send their availability with a single touch through the Rover app, which automatically retrieves their credentials, location, and travel time. Once responders have confirmed their acceptance, Rover provides everyone who has secure access to the Rover portal (via station dashboard, laptop, in-vehicle tablets, or cell phone) with the precise location of each responder and a countdown to their arrival. The Rover platform also integrates with Emergency Reporting's records management system (RMS).
The new Rover website features a "Who We Serve" section, which gives an overview of what Rover offers to its customers (currently located across the United States, Canada, and Australia), and breaks down its benefits for specific sectors of the emergency services industry – including the fire service, EMS, search & rescue, and industry/HAZMAT. The "About Us" section details Rover's history and its integration with the Emergency Reporting system.
"The new website is an excellent resource for those interested in learning more about our Rover alerting software, and also serves as an easy-to-use customer support and sign-in site for our existing Rover customers," said David Nokes, CEO of Emergency Reporting. "Rover is currently being used by more than 43,000 first responders around the world, and with the launch of this site, we aim to grow our online presence and get Rover into the hands of even more first responders."
Also included on the website is a blog featuring company and industry-related content and a Case Studies page highlighting existing customers' experiences with Rover (including a fire department, EMS agency, and an animal rescue team). Those who want an in-depth look at the Rover platform can visit the site's Demo Webinars page to sign up for an hour-long live webinar demonstration.
To learn more about the Rover notification and alerting app, visit https://roveralert.com or join a free live demo webinar at https://roveralert.com/resources/webinar/.
About Emergency Reporting
At Emergency Reporting (ER), our mission is to empower first responders worldwide with fast and easy-to-use technology that provides the data needed to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our Records Management and Reporting Software acts as the centralized ecosystem that powers an agency's entire operation, from training and events, to incident reporting and compliance, to real-time analytics and performance feedback through data. As the pioneer in cloud-based Fire and EMS software, ER has always been the smarter way forward for the Fire Service while also managing to be the most user-friendly solution available. Since 2003, Emergency Reporting has proudly supported over 750,000 first responders through this mission worldwide – including DoD/military installations and large entities such as NASA, nuclear power plants, and hospitals. For more information, visit https://emergencyreporting.com.
