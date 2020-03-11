VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent is committed and prepared to provide the continuation of our services to our customers and partners during the global response to the COVID-19 virus. With secure technology-based customer solutions, we are positioned to continue to provide our core services without interruption. The threats to an organization's continuity of operations are significant during natural disasters and a pandemic outbreak, and as part of our existing Business Continuity Plan (BCP), we will deliver our essential functions and services without interruption.
"We are considering all future scenarios and instituting plans to minimize any impact on our business and our client's businesses and organizations," stated Executive Vice President of Emergent, Paul Kohler, "While the current situation is unprecedented, we will adapt to whatever is required to serve our customers, partners and employees."
Highlights of our COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Preparation
Emergent has established the following mitigation strategies to ensure essential operations can continue during the spread of COVID-19.
- Emergent senior management will continually monitor official third-party communications, regarding the rate and effects of infectious disease, specific to areas of essential worker concentration globally. Communications monitored will include those from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and applicable local and state agencies.
- Emergent, as a baseline for operations, enables all employees to work remotely and provides the equipment, connectivity and applicable applications, and resources to ensure long-term viability of Emergent's core business and offerings, regardless of restrictions on office accessibility.
- All Emergent staff have access to laptops and have been instructed to take their laptops home daily in case of an office shutdown. All employees have access to secure VPN and remote collaboration tools to ensure work will continue if a mandatory work from home policy is imposed.
- Communications from our Human Resources and Business Continuity Team ensures all staff is made aware of restrictions on face-face meetings, non-essential business travel, as well as restrictions on returning to work after having been out on sick leave.
- Emergent works closely with all subcontractors to provide a coordinated pandemic response. Emergent management communicates daily with each provider to ensure awareness and response surrounding any changes in the situation.
About Emergent, LLC
Emergent is an award-winning Value Added Reseller and systems integrator providing comprehensive IT solutions including solution architecture, product acquisition, training consulting, and managed services. Founded in 2006 in the Washington DC metro area, Emergent provides a streamlined procurement process for its customers by leveraging its GSA, SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts. Emergent offers a full catalog of complementary technology solutions within the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://www.emergent360.com or@Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.