VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC, an award-winning value-added reseller and IT solutions provider, was named Mid Market Business Transformation Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.
The Mid Market Business Transformation Partner of the Year honors the Red Hat partner whose breadth of knowledge capabilities have enabled enterprise integration of Red Hat solutions within the Public Sector mid market. The award is based upon Emergent's efforts during Red Hat's last fiscal year, from March 2019 - March 2020.
"Emergent is honored to be recognized by Red Hat as a Business Transformation Partner of the Year. Our Red Hat team is committed to providing innovative open source solutions to our customers in the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors," said Paul Kohler, Executive Vice President, Emergent. "Red Hat is a trusted partner, and we are excited to continue our partnership throughout the next fiscal year and into the future."
"Emergent is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Michael Byrd, Vice President, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. "We look forward to our continued relationship with Emergent and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients."
Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat's open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.
About Emergent, LLC
Emergent is an award-winning Value Added Reseller providing comprehensive IT solutions including solution architecture, product acquisition, training consulting, and managed services. Founded in 2006 in the Washington DC metro area, Emergent provides a streamlined procurement process for its customers by leveraging its GSA, SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts. Emergent offers a full catalog of complementary technology solutions within the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter.
