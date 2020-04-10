BOSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey on U.S. consumer behavior and attitude toward online learning as a result of COVID-19, shows that more than 70 percent of respondents have an increased interest in further education. In addition, 82 percent are interested in some form of online education, and 40 percent are drawn to pursuing further education.
These results provide insight into evolving perceptions of online education when compared to traditional face-to-face learning. Respondents believe online education adoption is now inevitable. "I expect it to be more the norm than the exception," wrote one respondent.
The majority of respondents said that they are interested in paid online short courses, professional certificates, or bootcamps. Their top subjects of interest are business, math, economics, finance, and psychology. All signs indicate that the forced need for online education has given people a new outlook on learning opportunities.
Senior Director at Emeritus, Shaun Dubash, says, "There are two things going on in education as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. First, schools, universities, and faculty have had to embrace online learning. Second, learners of all ages are now restricted to online education. This crisis has fast-tracked what we thought would take 3 to 4 years to implement, into 3 to 4 months...and we'll be making progress and adapting for months to come."
This report was based on responses from 785 participants across the United States. It is the result of an online survey that was fielded on March 25, 2020, as part of Researchscape's Omnibus Survey, which was supported by online education provider Emeritus.
About Emeritus (www.Emeritus.org)
Emeritus offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, Emeritus enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. Emeritus' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.
