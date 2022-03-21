CARY, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, innovators of the all-in-one manufacturing and quality system, proudly welcomes Bardo Labs as our newest client. The California-based company has invested in InstantGMP PRO software to enhance its customer experience and internal costing processes.
Founded in 2016, Bardo Labs is an innovative extraction/distillation company that specializes in contract manufacturing, private label services, product formulations, and toll processing for all-natural, plant-based products.
"From the start, Bardo Labs executes innovative formulations and manufacturing processes while maintaining compliance to all GMP regulations," said Erik Carbone, Cofounder and CEO, Bardo Labs. "We also look for new ways to upgrade our operations to not only enhance internal processes, but also improve the overall customer experience. When we learned of InstantGMPTM PRO's external user and internal costing features, we immediately recognized the extraordinary benefits it offered."
With the new external user feature, Bardo Labs are now able to improve their customer experience by transitioning from a paper-based system to an interactive electronic system that offers their customers an unprecedented amount of oversight and participation during the design stages and manufacturing processes.
Using this new feature, Bardo Labs' customers can:
- Confidentially access and review Master Production Records (MPR) and Batch Production Records (BPR) during the design phases
- Check the status of a BPR
- See real-time results when a batch is in production
- Receive notifications/emails when a deviation occurs during production
- Respond to alerts in Requests For Actions
- Leave comments which become permanent parts of the respective record
- Approve MPRs and BPRs with an electronic signature
"I am proud to say that this external user feature is a first for the GMP software industry," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "With this innovative feature, InstantGMP™ PRO offers CMO customers the ability to confidentially interact in real-time during the design and manufacturing of a product. No other system offers that amount of supervision and transparency."
At the same time, InstantGMP™ PRO's new costing feature allows Bardo Labs to easily and accurately determine estimated costs, total costs and final pricing in real-time. A new enhancement of our Electronic Batch Record system, this costing feature allows Bardo Labs to calculate materials and labor costs during batch productions.
With this information, Bardo Labs can determine estimated costs and compare them to the actual cost when the production is completed. After reviewing the production cost, Bardo Labs can then use the feature to confirm the batch price and calculate the price per unit. All of this information is then attached to InstantGMP™'s inventory system for future use.
InstantGMP™ is excited to enhance Bardo Labs' customer experience and internal process with our all-in-one manufacturing and quality system. We are honored to support their efforts and wish them continued success in the contract manufacturing organization industry!
To learn more about InstantGMP™ PRO software's new external customer and costing features, please contact us today for a live demonstration.
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
