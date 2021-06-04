BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMMA International, a global leader in Quality and Regulatory consulting, is excited to announce major rebranding that includes a new website, logo, and branding strategy. EMMA International has exponentially grown as a company since being founded in 2013, and to reflect this growth, the new branding strategy will highlight the cornerstone elements that EMMA International was founded on.
As the EMMA International team continues to grow, this new branding and identity have been created to reflect who we are today with a refreshed look of who we have become, yet still looking towards the future. While the maroon and blue that built EMMA International may be leaving, the quality and service that EMMA International is recognized for are not changing. Our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement is highlighted with this new branding and evolution as we enter the next chapter of our company.
"We are so excited to release this new branding to help keep EMMA International moving forward," said Katie McCallum, EMMA International's Marketing and Operations Specialist. "We have become so much more than we were when the company was founded and so much thought was put into this new identity to reflect the core values that EMMA has held near and dear."
EMMA International would like to encourage everyone to explore the new website at http://www.emmainternational.com. More services and industries are now reflected on the website to highlight how EMMA International provides you with cost-effective solutions at any stage of your product's lifecycle.
About EMMA International
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. is a global leader in Life Sciences management consulting services. We focus on quality, regulatory, and compliance solutions for the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Combination Products, and Diagnostics industries.
