SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMortgageLaw, a provider of digital closing technology, announced it has rebranded as eClosePlus effective immediately. The new name reflects the company's specialization in digital eClosing solutions for the mortgage and title industries that deliver a streamlined closing experience for all parties.
eClosePlus simplifies the real estate closing process for mortgage lenders, settlement agents and borrowers by digitizing closing documents to facilitate eSignatures and producing a more efficient and almost errorless closing process. The company provides several eClosing options, from hybrid eClosings to completely digital eClosings with SMARTNotes, eVault storage and automatic MERS registrations. eClosePlus also offers remote online notarizations (RON) capabilities that empower borrowers to execute their complete set of closing documents over the Internet from the comfort of their own home. All eClosePlus products are offered as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and are easily accessible via the Internet.
"Over the past several years, our proprietary online closing technology has empowered our clients to provide the fast, convenient closings today's borrowers are seeking," said Allan Polunsky, CEO of eClosePlus. "Our new name truly captures our commitment to continue delivering a much more efficient, modern and completely digital closing experience."
eClosePlus was founded by a team of real estate and mortgage professionals who have decades of experience providing closing services to lenders and title companies nationwide.
The company's proprietary technology digitizes, auto-tags, categorizes and bookmarks any document from any system, whether it is generated by the lender, the settlement agent, a referral partner, or the seller's attorney. It also automatically converts documents for eSignatures in seconds and enables lenders to make seamless changes to closing packages without the need to re-sign or resend an entire package. Plus, it virtually eliminates missing or inaccurate signatures, omitted documents, and similar errors that often delay funding and the sale of loans in the secondary mortgage market.
As part of the rebranding, the company has launched a new website at www.eClosePlus.com.
About eClosePlus
eClosePlus provides a range of eClosing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products that simplify the closing process for mortgage lenders, referral partners, settlement agents and borrowers. Powered by proprietary automated intelligence, the company's technology enables the eSigning of any document from any provider. eClosePlus offers a comprehensive electronic closing solution, including eSigning, SMART Note, eVault, eNotarization and remote online notarizations. The company is based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit www.ecloseplus.com.
