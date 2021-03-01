GETZVILLE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpireEMCO's modern and distinctive reset is first evident with its new brand statement, "Your packaging is our passion™, which serves as a pronouncement of its commitment to serving customers. Underscoring this dedication to service and partnership is the new EmpireEMCO logo. Composed of two opposing and interlocked "e's", the mark is symbolic of the company's close relationship with its clients. The vibrant two-color execution in orange and purple is a further expression of the company's dynamic approach in providing the highest quality packaging.
Gary Burns, President and CEO of EmpireEMCO states, "As we continue to grow, adding services and resources to best serve the needs of our customers, our new image is a visual assurance that we stand ready to work closely with them and to do whatever is necessary to enable their packaging success."
Along with its new visual identity, EmpireEMCO is introducing a completely new website at http://www.empireemco.com. The site's intuitive navigation enhances the user experience, along with an easy-to-use shape guide that includes plastic and glass containers, tubes, caps, and closures. Customers can order and purchase individual components or complete packaging solutions in quantity.
"We want every packaging assignment to be the best experience a client has ever had," says Mr. Burns. "That satisfaction and peace of mind is at the heart of our company's customer-first culture of service and reinforced every time EmpireEMCO's new logo and website are seen."
EmpireEMCO serves cannabis, chemical industrial, cosmetics, food & beverage, home & garden, household goods, nutraceutical, personal health & beauty, pharmaceutical and many other industries. They support clients with end-to-end services that include Extrusion Blow Molding (EBM), Injection Blow Molding (IBM), Injection Molding (IM), Injection Stretch Blow Molding (ISBM), package and component design, engineering, and consultation, modeling (static and working), rapid low-cost prototyping tooling and turn-key filling options. Warehousing and logistics capabilities feature a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse conveniently located in Buffalo, New York, just-in-time (JIT) drop shipments and fulfillment, specialty stocking, min/max programs and a "strategic warehousing" platform that provides continuity and stability of packaging supply.
In responding to the demands and challenges of today's economic environment, EmpireEMCO works with a global supply chain network of more than 500 established, packaging component manufacturing partners and suppliers. Additionally, the company's Innovation Team constantly sources and creates cutting-edge products that add to its ever-expanding universe of unique and distinctive custom package offerings.
About EmpireEMCO
Originally established in 1906 as Empire State Bottle and Barrel, EmpireEMCO is a leading supplier of standard and custom packaging solutions. Serving clients throughout North America, the company has its headquarters and warehousing facilities in Getzville, NY, and sales offices across the United States. Its services include package & component design, prototyping, engineering, consultation, logistics support and management and warehousing. EmpireEMCO serves both commercial and consumer markets, including cannabis, chemical industrial, cosmetics, food & beverage, home & garden, household goods, nutraceutical, personal health & beauty, pharmaceutical and many others.
