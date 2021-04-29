HOBOKEN, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration expert explains the benefits of employee offboarding and email retention solutions in a new article. The informative article encourages organizations to first define a retention policy.
The author then reviews Microsoft 365 off-boarding and email retention solutions and how they apply in various scenarios. He concludes by exploring practical third-party solutions such as external archives.
"When employees leave the company, organizations must determine how to deal with departing users' accounts to provide protection while limiting company liability," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Implement Employee Off-Boarding and Email Retention Solutions to Protect Your Organization."
Start by Defining a Retention Policy
"A departing employee leaves behind a digital footprint, including email accounts and other data. Organizations need the ability to review and keep relevant content from ex-employees. At the same time, they need to balance information access with data privacy law requirements and potential eDiscovery needs."
Microsoft 365 Off-Boarding and Email Retention Solutions
"Microsoft 365 offers several solutions for determining email retention for departing employees. For instance, the organization may choose to retain the mailbox for the ex-employee and grant delegate access to another employee, such as a manager. This delivers a quick and easy solution. However, the organization will still have to pay for the user license."
"Alternatively, the email administrator can easily convert the ex-employee mailbox to a shared mailbox. This provides access to the data without the expense of maintaining a licensed account."
Third-Party Solutions
"In some cases, organizations may find it more practical to look at third-party solutions, such as external archives. These solutions preserve data for eDiscovery while making that data also available for end users to review, albeit in a more restrictive manner. This option offers several key benefits."
Email and Compliance Experts
The email migration experts at Messaging Architects bring deep experience in both Microsoft 365 and third-party archiving solutions, as well as data compliance. Expert consultants help business leaders determine and implement the right off-boarding and email retention solution for their business.
