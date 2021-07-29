MILPITAS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empower Semiconductor, provider of the first and only Integrated Voltage Regulator (IVR), today announced the production release of its EP70xx series of devices to drive a dramatic reduction in power consumption in data centers globally. This family of high-performance power management ICs utilize Empower's breakthrough technology to eliminate all external components, delivering the smallest and highest performance solution in the industry.
"Customers have embraced this incredible technology developed by our world class team. We are excited to bring the EP70xx IVR family to volume production with the ability to deliver in short lead times due to our unique configurable product platform," said Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Empower Semiconductor. "We have a full production ramp prepared to support customer's existing and new designs. The combination of density, speed and efficiency is allowing designers to utilize our products in groundbreaking ways, enabling breakthrough levels of system performance."
With its revolutionary product platform, the EP70xx, Empower has achieved the total integration of a triple-output DC/DC power supply with no external components into a single tiny 5mm x 5mm package. The result is up to 10x higher current density, 3x tighter accuracy during transients, and 1,000x faster dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) than leading competitors. The ExpressV™ DVS is capable of scaling voltage by +/-10mV/ns, delivering up to 50% energy savings in processor-intensive applications compared to traditional power management. "Data center power continues to limit the full potential of the Cloud as the industry struggles with power and cooling within compute, networking, and storage," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "As the industry moves towards AI and ML workloads and edge computing, Empower's industry-leading power density and performance will help drive future designs and unleash a new wave of Cloud computing in the data center."
The Empower IVR™ features the world's fastest load transient response and regulates through a 0 to 10A load step in 500ns with <15mv droop, with ZERO output capacitors. It features nearly flat efficiency curves up through maximum load due to the unique architecture, allowing designers to maximize the output power capability from any single output. The patented digitally configurable hardware platform has simplified the adoption of DC/DC converters. With a single footprint, no external components, extensive programmability including a wide range of current and output configurations, the EP70xx proliferates across nearly all designs and platforms. By having multiple entire power supplies in a single IC package, the traditional concerns of component variation and sourcing, synchronization and stability are all either eliminated or reduced significantly.
"Because we can support high-volume production orders within a 10 week lead time we have seen customers take advantage of the quick and simplified design process with the assurance of a short delivery time," said Steve Shultis, Senior Vice President WW Sales, and Marketing at Empower Semiconductor. "Support for the EP70xx IVR series includes expert field and factory resources, reference designs and design tools that allow customers to rapidly move to prototyping. The easy-to-use GUI is utilized to program the device via the I3C/I2C port during operation. Just like that you have three outputs tightly regulated at high currents with wide bandwidth. No input filter design, no output filter design, no feedback resistors, no loop compensation design, no component changes."
EP70xx devices are available with a choice of triple, dual or single-regulated outputs. Output currents range from 1A to 10A. The packaging options include a low profile 5mm(L) x 5mm(W) x 0.75mm(H) FcCSP package or a 10mm(L) x 8mm(W) LGA option that is 3-5x thinner than traditional integrated power modules.
To view product details, visit https://www.empowersemi.com/product-page-ivr/
About Empower Semiconductor
The exponential increase in the amount of data being communicated and processed around the globe is driving the energy consumption of datacenters and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to "minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy" by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.
Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor's patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world's smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Milpitas, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.
(1) Nature, "How to stop data centres from gobbling up the world's electricity", September 12, 2018
