MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs), is announcing that Edward Chyau has joined its board of directors. Mr. Chyau is a Managing Partner at Mesh Ventures, the VC firm that led Empower's recent successful $45 million series C1 equity financing deal.
"Mesh Ventures extensive experience and strong network in mobile, computing and EV will help Empower accelerate its market position in the months and years ahead," said Gene Sheridan, Empower's co-founder and Chairman. "We are excited to work with Edward & the Mesh Ventures team to bring our IVR technology to these broader markets and to pursue our mission in minimizing the energy footprint of the digital economy."
Mr. Chyau commented: "I focus on companies that develop transformational technologies. That's why I'm excited to be working with a team that will fundamentally change the way AI and other processors are powered, making feasible form factors and energy savings never thought possible before."
By moving voltages and currents up to 1,000x faster than any competitor with its first-generation IVR, Empower's technology offers dramatic energy savings to data centers that previously would not have been possible. It is estimated that the adoption of Empower's technology by the world's data centers will enable annual electricity savings of up to 285 TWh by 2025 ($32 billion), or 150 million tons of carbon dioxide every year.
The exponential increase in the amount of data being communicated and processed around the globe is driving the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to "minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy" by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.
Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor's patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world's smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.
