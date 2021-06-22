TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With increased attention on decentralized clinical trials, a growing number of sponsors and CROs plan to adopt direct data capture (DDC), eCOA, ePRO and eConsent into their workflows. Several reputable vendors offer holistic eSource solutions. But what if you want to build and operationalize studies yourself?
A subscription-based model that provides the flexibility to use a variety of solutions and services, from ePRO and training, to help desk and translation support, enables companies to make the most of their internal resources and outsource less, which results in greater control of your data to make immediate decisions based on real-time insights.
This model allows sponsors and/or CROs to:
- Bring more clinical trial functions in house
- Increase revenue by unleashing the full capabilities of internal teams
- Bring more visibility into study build and deployment to make decisions based on real-time insights
- Rapidly configure and deploy homegrown questionnaires with activity library access
- Simplify translations by using a built-in system function
- Rapidly accelerate speed to database lock
By licensing only the technology they have a desire to bring in-house, CROs reduce operating costs.
As a first-of-its-kind subscription model, study build, translation and licensing questions remain. Register for this webinar today to get your questions answered and learn more about how this model for efficient data capture can deliver cost-savings and efficiency gains.
Join experts from Clinical Ink, Kim Romanello, Senior Director, Outcome Solutions; and Brady Keeter, Manager, Product Innovation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Empowerment Model: A New Partnership Model for Maximum Efficiency, Cost Savings, and Control.
