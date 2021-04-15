FRISCO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpowerMX, the leading cloud-based Digital MRO Suite of products, today announced a multi-year contract award from Certified Aviation Services (CAS) for 5 years, and with options to renew.
CAS is a leading provider of MRO services for fleet operators, leasing companies, OEMs and Adjusters globally. Backed by more than 300 world-class A&P mechanics, and 25+ years of service, CAS conducts line maintenance, modifications, installations, component overhaul, as well as heavy recovery and repairs.
"We have been using EmpowerMX in many of our roles with other airlines, and are very familiar with their product capabilities. As we expand our services to heavy maintenance work, we needed a proven system to flow our heavy maintenance visits as well as using an integrated system for time tracking and customer interfaces. We selected EmpowerMX MRO Manager for our Airframe MRO operations in Ontario, CA," said Michael Turpin, President, Recovery Repair and Modifications at Certified Aviation Services, LLC.
"As the economy rebounds, the aviation industry is poised for growth, and fleets are being dusted off and put into the line again," said Dinakara Nagalla, CEO of EmpowerMX. "Our cloud-first digital MRO platform is ideally suited for improved turn times, lower on-time task, deliver more organized data, and help improve KPIs consistently."
"CAS chose state-of-the-art EmpowerMX software as a key element to support their strategic growth plans. We're establishing our strong presence as a leader in product innovation and accelerator in the industry's digital transformation," said Phil Bathurst, Chief Commercial Officer at EmpowerMX. "This new win is a strong affirmation of our product strength, leading the next wave of change in the aviation MRO with our digital platform, connected workforce solutions, and safe return-to-work products. We're seeing a new age of aviation operations and the rebound will be unlike anything we have seen in the past."
"Aviation—as we know it—is changing, and we are excited to be a part of this next wave of evolution," said Nagalla, "and these contracts affirm our belief in the industry's renaissance."
