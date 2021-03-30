MOSCOW, Idaho, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employers frequently wrestle with job titles that are either hyper-specialized, repetitive, or vague, which makes it difficult to find and recruit the talent they need. But with the help of Emsi Open Titles, employers can now discover the real-world names for those roles. This cleans up job-title chaos and helps employers speak the same language as the rest of the market.
The library is a free version of the Emsi Titles API, which allows organizations to compare their internal roles with trends in the broader labor market in a matter of seconds. Until now, such a comparison has required manual research---a process that is onerous, expensive, and often too lengthy to offer relevant information in a fast-moving economy.
Emsi Open Titles will allow companies to enter a given internal job title and immediately view normalized best matches from Emsi's library. Emsi's job titles library distills over 20 million real world jobs titles into 75,000 standardized titles, and is updated every two weeks.
"Job titles can get weird and out of control," said Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of Emsi. "I once talked to a company that had 9,000 employees and 7,000 job titles. So we created Emsi Titles because we wanted to help employers normalize their job titles, get on the same page as everybody else, and grow their organizations."
The free API includes the ability to:
- Download the full library and machine readable IDs
- Search and autocomplete within the library
- Test job title normalization up to 50 times
Emsi Open Titles also helps employers amplify the value of traditional labor market information by mapping their internal job titles to the correct SOC and O*NET occupations.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support the use of Emsi Open Titles in training US employers on how to build talent pipelines. The Chamber Foundation plans to put the new tool to use as part of its workforce efforts across the country.
"Better signaling about in-demand jobs starts with the job title," said Jason Tyszko, vice president, Center of Education and Workforce, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "While many companies want the ability to differentiate their positions and opportunities with creative names and descriptions, it helps to have a shared approach for how we title them so that we know which jobs are roughly comparable and which are different. We experience this firsthand when supporting our employer networks in addressing their talent needs. Having employers develop a shared language for describing their in-demand jobs is a critical step in improving how they signal their needs to prospective job applicants and the partners they source talent from."
Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics, is another early adopter of Emsi Open Titles. "Many people's analytics teams struggle with messy and inconsistent job names," said Ian Cook, VP of people analytics at Visier. "Comparing jobs is at the core of the most critical and high-value questions related to people. Having an easy way to standardize job names removes this core challenge and brings incredible value to the business."
The Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF) is also supporting Emsi in the announcement. Brian Fitzgerald, CEO of BHEF, said: "Together, BHEF's business and higher education members develop diverse, competitive, ready-to-work talent. Emsi's job-title data helps our members map career pathways and increase their skills-based practices. When data is widely available and open-source, higher education can better advise students, and businesses can find and hire the right talent."
"Job titles play a crucial role in the search for a new job," said Shannon Block, chief digital officer at Markle. "If a job title clearly reflects the skills a person has and how they interact with their colleagues, it helps jobseekers understand what is needed for the role. This is particularly helpful when comparing roles across different sectors. Employers should ensure a job title clearly defines the role they are hiring for and is aligned with the skills-based interview questions and assessments. Emsi's work to promote alignment across job titles is very promising in creating more transparency for jobseekers, and I'm excited to share this work with the Rework America Alliance as we work to help low income and unemployed workers move into good jobs."
"As verified skills and credentials have become the common currency for what people know and can do, the need for a common understanding of what those skills 'buy' in terms of actual jobs available in the labor market has become more important," said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "Partnering with Emsi on a new approach to job titles will help employers and professionals remove needlessly complex barriers to connecting the right talent to the right opportunities and unlock upward mobility at scale."
"Emsi Open Titles is a game-changer," said Johannes Wedenig, convener of the Youth Agency Marketplace at Yoma, a digital marketplace that connects youth, employers, and social impact organizations. "Emsi Open Titles will allow our user base to communicate their current and past responsibilities in a standard way, making it easier for potential employers to understand the skillsets and experience of our young people."
