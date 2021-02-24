JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT and management consulting firm today announced it has achieved Oracle ERP Financials Cloud Service Expertise, as a member of Oracle's new Modernized PartnerNetwork (OPN).
This designation recognizes Emtec for providing superior customer experience through successful Oracle Cloud Services implementations, achieving multiple professional certifications and more. Oracle consultants and partners that attain Expertise are recognized as elite Oracle solution providers. Earning Oracle Expertise not only enables Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities; it also allows customers to easily identify partners with the right skills and experience they need to succeed. To learn more about Oracle Expertise visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.
"Emtec is proud to be part of this elite group of Oracle partners," said Emtec Managing Director, Janeen Coyle. "With more than 100 successful Cloud Implementations across a variety of industries including Utilities, Healthcare, and Financial Services, this recognition reflects our commitment to Oracle, our ability to help customers achieve business benefit and digital transformation, and our unwavering dedication to our "Client for Life" approach."
For over 25 years Emtec has been delivering true value for its customers, operating as a long-term partner to their clients. They excel in the Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution and Professional Services industries. Emtec empowers business leaders to achieve more and deliver powerful value and return on their Oracle technology investments. To learn more about Emtec's "Client for Life" philosophy visit: https://explore.emtecinc.com/client-for-life-video
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
About Emtec
Emtec, a global IT consultancy and Oracle Partner, is dedicated to helping world class organizations drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our global offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytics, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. For more information about Emtec, please visit: http://www.emtecinc.com
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Erica Archer, Emtec, Inc., 312-613-9863, erica.archer@emtecinc.com
SOURCE Emtec, Inc.