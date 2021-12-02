JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today a strategic partnership with MashMe, a SaaS video collaboration company, to further enhance its IT services portfolio for Higher Education, K12, and Enterprise clients. MashMe's Room of the Future solution offers an immersive video meeting experience for e-learning and corporate hybrid-events, allowing presenters to engage with remote audiences, share content, and conduct polls and surveys via a large video wall for fully interactive sessions.
The pandemic accelerated educational entities investments in digital technologies to meet the urgent need for remote learning. With the pandemic serving as test bed, educational institutions are now poised to create new markets in education services via hyflex model classrooms and hybrid learning environments – educating students both in the classroom and remote simultaneously.
"While the pandemic brought unprecedented disruption to the education sector, it also brought about a massive opportunity to innovate," said Doug Goodall, Managing Partner, Infrastructure Services, Emtec. "In the Higher Education sector specifically, technologies like mashme.io are empowering colleges and universities to differentiate themselves to students who prefer a more diverse educational experience versus a hard choice of 'in classroom' or 'remote'. The next generation 'Classroom of the Future' makes this possible."
Emtec has a rich history of 25+ years empowering clients in the education sector to deliver optimal learning experiences through digital technology. From managing student devices and application delivery, to school district cyber security, to modernizing classroom audio visual capabilities, Emtec digitally transforms learning environments and assists faculty in achieving their educational missions.
As a North American Gold Partner, Emtec's infrastructure team will be certified to architect, design, install, and provide support services for the mashme.io Room of the Future technology throughout North America.
"We are thrilled to have Emtec on board as one of our first partners in North America," said Marcus Greensit, COO, MashMe. "Their longevity and experience in the education space is a perfect fit. We look forward to working together to bring seamless video collaboration to their education clients."
"The significant push toward remote collaboration will absolutely accelerate - not only in the education sector but other markets as well," said Goodall. "While our initial focus with MashMe is driving further value to our education clients, we see significant use cases for our clients in the public sector, and within our large global enterprises clients as well."
About MashMe
MashMme, recently acquired by LoopUp, is a global company headquartered in the UK specializing in cloud-based video collaboration. Its mashme.io platform, and associated solutions including Room of the Future, have created a new paradigm for larger hybrid events by enabling integrated real-time collaboration on large video walls that unite in-person and remote audiences. Leading corporations, universities, and business schools worldwide are using MashMe's technology to create immersive, interactive events in the new era of hybrid work. For more information, please visit https://mashme.io.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our comprehensive digital enablement, optimization, and transformation offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
