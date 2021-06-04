JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, today announced the appointment of Larry Gordon to the position of Managing Director, GTM, Emtec Digital. Mr. Gordon will join the company's executive leadership team and report to Emtec's CEO and President, Sunil Misra.
In this new role, Mr. Gordon will oversee the refinement and execution of the Go-To-Market strategy for Emtec's Digital Services business unit including strategic positioning of the services portfolio, industry focus, and sales efforts. He will also work in cooperation with Emtec's other business units to foster growth in end-to-end digital transformation opportunities that draw on Emtec's full portfolio of services.
"This is an exciting time at Emtec's Digital group, we have seen phenomenal growth over the last several years with the addition of numerous marquee clients," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec. "Larry's vision and experience will be invaluable as we look to accelerate growth with differentiated digital solutions and broadened industry reach."
With over three decades of experience in the technology sector, Mr. Gordon has extensive expertise in leading technology and software businesses to exceed their growth and revenue targets through compelling brand development, differentiation, and robust demand generation.
Prior to joining Emtec, he most recently served as the co-founder and CEO of xOps, a pure-play DevOps boutique. Mr. Gordon has held senior leadership positions at Cognizant and Capgemini, as well as founded and led several IT services and software companies in the security, devops and digital transformation segments. He has also been a successful angel investor in the energy and cloud spaces. Larry is a graduate of Duke University in Durham, NC with a master's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
"I am thrilled to join Emtec in this time of growth and innovation," said Larry Gordon. "Their team has an outstanding reputation and capabilities. I'm looking forward to working with everyone including clients, associates, and other stakeholders to drive revenue, accelerate growth, and increase value."
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services.
Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
