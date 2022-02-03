JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, today announced the appointment of Troy Anderson to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.
Mr. Anderson brings 20+ years of executive leadership experience managing and transforming innovative teams in the areas of product development and design, engineering, AI, and data science. He has a successful track record of delivering substantial change through significant digital transformation initiatives.
Mr. Anderson currently serves as the Chief Product and Technology Officer of Schlesinger Group, a global market research firm, headquartered in New York, NY. His previous experience includes Chief Product and Technology Officer roles at Aperture Health, SPINS, and STATS LLC.
"We are fortunate to welcome Troy to the Emtec Board," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec. "Troy's background in the technology sector as well as extensive experience navigating digital transformations will be quite beneficial. We look forward to his perspective."
"I am delighted to join the Emtec board at a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Troy Anderson. "I look forward to working together to energize and expedite their growth journey in any way I can."
Mr. Anderson joins Emtec's current board members including John Raveret, Gregory Cowan, Matt Douglass, Sunil Misra, and executive chairman, Dinesh Desai.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
