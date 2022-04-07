ISO/IEC accreditation renewals demonstrate Emtec's ongoing commitment to data privacy and security.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27002:2013 designations following an extensive independent audit by IRCLASS Systems and Solutions. The audits validate that Emtec has complied to all applicable requirements within these frameworks for the effective management of information systems, data assets, and information security operations and controls.
According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27002:2013 provides organizations with internationally recognized requirements and guidelines for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS); as well as standards and best practices for information security management including the selection, implementation, and management of controls. The standards set forth enable organizations to effectively manage security of systems and data assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.
These accreditations, in addition to Emtec's compliance and/or certification with GDPR, PII, HIPPA, SOC Type 1 & 2, DISA, CPPA (Canada), CCPA (California), and other government regulatory requirements, demonstrate the company's on-going commitment to best practices in information security management.
"The security of our internal systems and data, and the protection of our client's proprietary information is our utmost priority," said Emtec CEO and President, Sunil Misra. "These distinctions are a testament to our IT and Security team's dedication to upholding the highest quality of standards to meet the stringent compliance protocols set forth by the ISO and IEC."
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
