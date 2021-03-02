JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc.®, a global IT consultancy, announced the achievement of two additional Microsoft® Gold competencies in the areas of Application Integration and Data Analytics. These certifications further deepen Emtec's Microsoft Partner Network standing with previously achieved Gold competencies:
- Gold Application Development
- Gold Cloud Platform (Azure®)
- Gold Datacenter
Microsoft has been an integral part of Emtec's digital solution offerings for over a decade, powering critical internal operations as well as a diverse portfolio of client engagements in the logistics, energy, FinTech, and professional services industries among others.
Emtec delivers Microsoft based solutions to clients ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar market leaders. These solutions have empowered clients to overcome complex business challenges and bring quantifiable value back to the business. Recent client engagements which highlight Emtec's technical expertise leveraging Microsoft products include:
- A leading energy corporation now has a highly scalable and optimized operational data storage solution leveraging Microsoft Azure Data Lake.
- A renowned logistics and supply chain company can now derive actionable insights from Microsoft Power BI®-based custom data reports.
- A growing pet care provider can better connect and serve its customers, thanks to the real-time data processing and detailed insights derived through the combination of Microsoft Data Factory, Azure Databricks and Power BI.
"Our Microsoft partnership, with its powerful technology ecosystem, has enabled us to make tangible, long-lasting business impacts for our clients over the years." said Sachin Ghaisas, Managing Partner of Emtec Digital Services and Head of Global Delivery Centers. "These competencies, coupled with our transformational ideas, sustainable processes, and revolutionary solutions, establishes us as a preferred engineering partner and demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions. We are extremely proud of our team's accomplishments."
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec and Emtec Digital.
Follow Emtec: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
Copyright ©2021. Emtec, Inc. and Emtec Digital are registered trademarks of Emtec, Inc. Microsoft, Azure, Power BI, are registered trademarks of Microsoft. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Deanna Evers, Emtec, Inc., 973-232-7897, deanna.evers@emtecinc.com
SOURCE Emtec, Inc.