JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy which provides comprehensive digital enablement, optimization, and transformation solutions, today announced the completion of its capital raise process with the consummation of a transaction with Prudential Private Capital. The strategic refinancing agreement provides for a significant reduction in Emtec's overall cost of capital and its total leverage ratio. Net proceeds will be used by the firm to refinance all outstanding debt under previous secured credit agreements, and for ongoing working capital.
"We are very pleased to have partnered with Prudential Private Capital," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec. "We believe our new finance structure and partnership with Prudential, along with our strong fiscal year results and significant bookings backlog, will provide the enhanced financial flexibility required to fuel investments and drive continued long-term growth."
"We see significant growth potential for Emtec given the company's momentum, scalable business model, and recurring revenue streams," said Matt Douglass, Executive Managing Director, Prudential Private Capital. "We look forward to working closely with Emtec's outstanding leadership team to position the company for continued growth and success."
Raymond James served as investment banker to Emtec throughout the capital raise process. "It was a pleasure to work with Emtec's executive leadership team," said Geoffrey Richards, Managing Director, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. "Emtec garnered significant interest from third parties, which provided for an enjoyable and rewarding engagement. We wish them much success."
About Prudential Private Capital
For nearly 100 years, Prudential Private Capital has been partnering with a wide range of corporations, sponsors, and institutions to provide valuable insights, guidance, and customized capital solutions that enable them to achieve their growth and funding goals. In an industry where capital can seem like a commodity and relationships are often fleeting and transactional, we are known for building enduring local partnerships based on a steady and patient commitment to our partners' long-term capital needs. With regional teams in 15 offices around the world, we manage a portfolio of $100.2 billion (as of 6.30.21)
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
Follow Emtec: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
Copyright ©2021. Emtec, Emtec, Inc., Emtec Digital, Wave6, and the Emtec logo are registered trademarks of Emtec, Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Deanna Evers, Emtec, inc., 973-232-7897, deanna.evers@emtecinc.com
SOURCE Emtec, inc.