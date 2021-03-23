JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will honor Emtec on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology partners. These organizations have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.
Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges — whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certifications from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.
Emtec was selected for its breadth and depth of technical certifications across multiple disciplines including IT infrastructure, enterprise applications, custom application engineering, cloud, data analytics, enterprise service management, intelligent automation, and cyber security. Emtec continues to expand its expertise within core partnerships including Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, BMC, Lenovo, HP, Cisco, and Alcatel, as well as other digital technologies including Yellowbrick Data, UiPath and AWS. Additional notable independent certifications include ITIL 4, PMP, ISO 27001, ISO 27002, SOC 1 & 2, PII, GDPR, HDI, and CISSP.
Recent Emtec certification and partnership announcements include:
- Yellowbrick Data Partnership
- Microsoft Gold Application Integration and Data Analytics Competencies
- Oracle ERP Financials Cloud Service Expertise
"I applaud our team, who while navigating the professional and personal disruption of the pandemic, exponentially expanded their skill sets with hundreds of new certifications," said Sunil Misra, CEO, Emtec, Inc. "It's no secret that in the IT consulting industry, you are only as good as your people. What I have observed over the last year is a testament to our team's character and their determination to help our clients succeed. I am extremely proud of our team's laser-focus on ensuring our clients were equipped to handle the disruption and quickly innovate where needed to continue conducting business. These technical achievements are the icing on the cake! While they enhance our organizational accreditations, they are truly a badge of honor for our team in their quest for professional and personal growth. Kudos!"
"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and Wave6.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
