JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the 26th consecutive year.
CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence that trusted partners like Emtec have on the IT industry today.
Emtec empowers organizations to digitally enable, optimize, and transform their business operations through technology and process automation. Organizations look to Emtec to help cultivate exceptional customer experiences, higher employee satisfaction and stronger partner relationships to accelerate innovation and growth.
"Technology played a significant role in our ability to adapt and navigate the pandemic. Digitally enabled organizations were better positioned to continue operations and service their customers," said Emtec CEO and President, Sunil Misra. "I am extremely proud of our team and our clients for the breadth of what we were able accomplish together this last year. Congratulations to the entire Emtec team for their determination, flexibility, and innovative thinking. Thank you to CRN for this distinction."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN's complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services.
Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
Follow Emtec: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/
Copyright ©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. Emtec and the Emtec logo are registered trademarks of Emtec, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Deanna Evers, Emtec, Inc., 973-232-7897, deanna.evers@emtecinc.com
Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, 508-416-1189, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
SOURCE Emtec, Inc.