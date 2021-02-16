JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
Emtec was selected for their robust managed services portfolio which provides comprehensive infrastructure, applications, cyber security and intelligent automation services under its Emtec ClearCARE®, Emtec Digital, and Wave6 Brands. Emtec continues to make substantial investments in expanding the depth and breadth of its managed services. In 2019, Emtec added significant Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) offerings to aid clients in cost-effectively managing their cyber security risk. In late 2020, Emtec launched its Robotic Operations Center (ROC) which provides managed intelligent automation services to help organizations effectively build, manage, and scale their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) initiatives.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
"Emtec serves as a trusted partner to CXOs who are tasked with competing priorities in challenging conditions with limited staff, scarce resources, short timelines, and strained budgets," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec Inc. "Current events have reinforced how critically important these managed services are to our clients as they optimize operations, manage their risk, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. We are proud of our team and the value we have delivered to our clients over the years. Thank you, CRN, for this wonderful honor."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at https://www.CRN.com/msp500.
About Emtec, Inc.
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. https://www.emtecinc.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
